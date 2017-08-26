× Pine Bluff Police Involved In Shooting, One Teen Dead

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) — According to Arkansas State Police, Michael Malik Kawon Lee, 18, of Little Rock was fatally shot by a Pine Bluff police officer earlier today (Saturday, Aug. 26)following a disturbance and fight that left one police officer and a bystander wounded by gunfire.

Pine Bluff police and Kyle Hunter, 11th Judicial District (west) Prosecuting Attorney, requested the incident to be investigated by special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Witnesses stated that several individuals had gathered outside the Harbor Oaks Restaurant about 12:30 AM. The restaurant is located along the northern edge of the city within the Pine Bluff Regional Park.

Pine Bluff police intervened as an altercation erupted on the restaurant parking lot. One officer attempted to pull Lee from the fight. Lee then shot the officer, wounding him in the leg. The wound is not believed to be life threatening.

Lee then reportedly attempted to flee from the area when a second officer fired his weapon, striking Lee who died at the scene.

Asia Amos, 19, was also wounded by gunfire during the incident. Her wound is not believed to be life threatening. State police special agents will attempt to determine the source of the gunshot that wounded Amos.

Lee’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for purposes of an autopsy and forensic examination.

Upon completion of the investigation by state police, the investigative file will be turned-over to Prosecuting Attorney Hunter for review and consideration of whether the shooting by police was consistent with Arkansas laws relating to use of deadly force by a law enforcement officers.

Public inquiries regarding the identities of the officers and their administrative status should be directed to the Pine Bluff Police Department.