Shiloh Museum To Host 40th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will hold its annual quilt fair on the museum lawn for the 40th year in September.

The 40th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair will feature a wide variety of antique and new quilts for sale and show. There will also be live music by the band Greenland Station.

On Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can stop by the museum to check out the many quilts that will be on display.

Spaces are also currently open for exhibitors for $10. Registration is open until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 5.

More information on becoming an exhibitor can be found here.

The fair quilt fair will be free and open to the public. No tickets are need.