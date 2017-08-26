× STORY DEVELOPING: Police Chase On Highway 59 Involves Motorcyclist

MCDONALD COUNTY (KFSM) — Law enforcement were in pursuit of a motorcyclist on Highway 59, according to a caller to 5News.

“I was next to the motorcycle,” said Bill Senn who was driving in the vicinity of Decatur, going south on Main, around 11:35 a.m., “then I saw two cop cars, and another cop car after that, chasing the motorcyclist.”

The chase was heading north on Hwy. 59, both a 4-lane in a 2-way highway that connects Siloam Springs ( Hwy. 412) and north to Southwest City, Missouri.

Senn said the bike is a “Crotch Rocket” style of bike and there was a passenger with the biker. Both were wearing white helmets.

STORY DEVELOPING