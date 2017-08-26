Strong Crop Of Juniors Return To Lead Booneville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONEVILLE (KFSM)-- After an uncharacteristic four-win finish in 2015 Booneville took a step forward last year, and they did so with a sophomore dominant group.

"I think we had seven or eight sophomores at different time starting," said head coach Scott Hyatt. "Old coaches used to say for every sophomore you start you are going to lose a game but we didn't lose that many games, but there were times lack of experience cost us."

Hyatt believes the Bearcats could have won more games, but that lack of experience held them back. During the offseason he posted reminders of those losses to motivate them for this fall.

"I think it motivated us more than anything to come out in the offseason," said Booneville senior Grant Rodatz. "Aand get ready and prepare for the next season."

Booneville graduated some of their key starters from last season`s squad...but they reload with plenty of talent including Brandon Ulmer...the junior took over behind center week-7 last year.

"Brandon comes in as a sophomore and took over after he got hurt," said Hyatt. "He did a great job and I was really proud of him and the way he handled himself at quarterback as a sophomore, but I'm expecting big things from him this year."

Booneville will host Pea Ridge on September 1st.