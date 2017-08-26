Van Buren Veterans Post Surprises Korean War Vet With Dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM)- Emotions surround a local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post after Robert Layes, a Korean War veteran is surprised with a pavilion dedication.

Layes, also known as Bob is a Navy veteran, but also a big part of the Robert Jack VFW Post in Van Buren.

The post named its newest pavilion after Bob, but it wasn't until Bob himself revealed the pavilion's sign that he realized what was happening.

"I couldn't believe it," Bob said. "A bunch of sneaky people around here that do things behind your back and it was something else."

As if that surprise wasn't enough, Bob's son, Jim surprised him, too.

"He had not seen his son in several years and for him to come from California, it was icing on the cake for Bob," Charlene Fite, Arkansas State Representative, district 80 said.

Those with the post said Bob is more than deserving to receive this honor.

"He's at every event," Fite said. "He's always there, he's always active and to honor him in this way is such a privilege."

"He is a true VFW Conrad to this post," Earl Duty, post commander said. "He's leadership. He's like the father of the post. He's at everything, every function we have and he's just a good man, a good individual, got a good heart and we appreciate him very much."

A birthday cake was also given to Bob as he celebrates his 86th birthday on September 3.

Van Buren mayor, Bob Freeman along with several state representatives were all there for the surprise dedication.