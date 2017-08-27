Alma Reloads With Talent In Key Positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM)--Alma graduated their All-State quarterback Noah Dotson. Garrison Jensen will take over the reins this season, like Dotson, Jensen formally played as a linebacker.

"We just like to have that mentality with our offensive players," said Alma head coach Doug Loughridge. "Most of our best offensive players have been defensive starters at some time. Garrison was an All-State linebacker last year as a junior, just to have that mentality at quarterback is a positive for us just to know that he is hard nosed and he is smart and a leader plus we open up the play book to him this year."

Jensen played sparingly on offense last year, handling some short-yardage situations, but he has enjoyed the challenge of taking over where Dotson left off.

"It's exciting I take it as a challenge," said Jensen. "I like it a lot so I'm competitive so I know I`m going to compete well."

Even though Alma returned just three offensive starters they brought back a key player, Brayden Johnson, who set records at receiver last season.

"My goal is to get all of them," said Johnson. " I got five out of the six right now and so I'm going for that last one."

Alma will open their season Tuesday at Van Buren at 7:00 p.m.