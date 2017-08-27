× Families Enjoy New Music Playground At Wilson Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Families took time out of their Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon to enjoy the weather and the new David Lyle Bayyari Music Playground at Wilson Park.

Some families said they have seen the construction but never really knew what the end result would be.

They said they were excited to finally see what all the work was about.

“I loved it,” mother of two Rachael Schmidt said. “My youngest is very musically inclined so he was all over the place with that. I don’t think we have anything like this in Fayetteville.”

The music playground gives kids the chance to try out a few instruments like the drums or the xylophone.

Charlie Spanke was one of those kids.

He said his favorite part of the new area was the xylophone because he was good at it.

Schmidt said she has seen playgrounds like this in other areas, but not Fayetteville.

She liked the idea of giving kids a chance at trying out music even if it was in the middle of a park.

“I know funding for the arts has been cut in our public schools a lot lately,” Schmidt said. “So if we can get them introduced to arts and music in other places than just public schools, I think that’s great.”

Schmidt and other parents said they expect they will be back to spend some more time on these outdoor instruments.