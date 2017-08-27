× Garrett’s Blog: Scattered Rain Into Monday; Harvey in Arkansas Late-Week

The two big weather features that will affect our area this week are a weak cold front to the north and Tropical System Harvey to the south.

The front will make a slow push into NW Arkansas late Sunday evening into the overnight with a few thunderstorms likely.

Calm weather is expected for mid-week with Harvey’s remnants arriving late in the week.

Here’s how Monday’s weather will play out…

7AM MONDAY: NW Arkansas will have a chance of rain early with the cold front making slow progress across the River Valley during the day.

NOON MONDAY: Scattered areas of rain will be common in the afternoon across the River Valley and the Ouachitas.

5PM MONDAY: Daytime heating should continue the cause a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day from 4pm-7pm. The front will exit the area late in the evening on Monday with rain chances ending.

The current forecast is for Harvey to make its way back out to sea, perhaps strengthening, and causing more torrential and historic rainfall across south Texas.

We should start to see a few showers from Harvey late in the week on Thursday into Saturday. The faster movement of the system will limit rainfall totals in our area and it should exit the Southern Plains sometime towards the end of next weekend.

-Garrett