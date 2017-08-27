× Kansas City Police Investigating City’s 100th Homicide

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday (Aug. 26) overnight.

At about 1:48 a.m., officers went to the 4000 block of North Oak Trafficway on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a person inside a business who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was described as a black man in his 40s.

According to KCTV5’s count, this appears to be Kansas City’s 100th homicide.