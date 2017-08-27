Pointers Ready To Get Back Into Playoff Hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM)--The pointers struggled in 2016 and ball control was a key reason why. Heading into the new year, Van Buren is focused on securing the football as turnovers cost them dearly a season ago.

"We go play Alma last year and we fumble seven times," said Van Buren head coach Greg Werner. "That kind of became our achilles heel turned the ball over a lot at the start of the season and then we kind of fixed that defensively we played some great games."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Van Buren returns all-conference running back Walter Green, who led the 7A-West in rushing a year ago. Despite knowing teams will be keying on Green, the Pointers know he'll have to carry the workload.

"We are definitely going to feed it to him," said Werner. "Let him do his thing. He's a great kid a great leader, he's gotten faster he's gotten a lot stronger he is one of the stronger kids on the team so I don`t think there's any doubt that he is a better football player. We are expecting big things from him."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Van Buren hasn't had a winning record since 2010 but this year's squad is out to break that trend.

"We have all come together through ninth grade," said Jay Mendez. " I have seen this group wants to win."