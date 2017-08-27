× Police Respond To Shots Fired In A Bella Vista Neighborhood

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Police in Bella Vista responded to a call of shots fired on Fairway Drive on Sunday (Aug. 27) night, according to Bella Vista Communications Manager Cassi Lapp.

A 9-1-1 call came from a home on that street reporting suspicious people were surrounding a particular home. Lapp said when the people could not get into the home, shots were fired.

Police said no one was injured and it’s yet to be confirmed if the shots were fired at the home.

Lapp said there are four suspects involved, two males and two women. They left the neighborhood in a white four-door vehicle; unknown make or model.

Police assured 5News that there is no immediate danger to the public.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Bella Vista police at 479-855-3771.