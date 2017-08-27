Tulsa Life Flight, Other Organizations Help In Texas Recovery Effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Crews from Fayetteville, Texarkana, Longview and other areas will arrive Sunday (Aug. 27) ready to help with restoration efforts in hard-hit areas of Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) will assist their sister company AEP Texas. AEP serves roughly one million electric consumers.

Red Cross volunteers from Fort Smith are in Houston. They are making sure shelters have supplies they need. There are a total of 18 volunteers from Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The Red Cross of Northwest Arkansas said their volunteers are making sure people are fed and have a safe place to sleep. They have cots and blankets available for more than 20,000 people.

From Pocola, Oklahoma, a medical helicopter left Sunday morning to assist. "Tulsa Life Flight 6" is responding with a three-person crew -- two nurses and a flight paramedic. The team will be in Texas for a week.