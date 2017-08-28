Bentonville Rallies Behind Entirely New Offensive Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)--You won't see any Bentonville offensive lineman on 'best of' lists or preseason all-state teams. But that doesn't mean it's a unit you should overlook.

"At first you gotta get to know them," said senior running back Easton Miller. "But after a while, it's like 'these are the guys I want to run behind'. And I'm gonna support them no matter what they do."

The Tigers completely reload up front, but have a strong core led by Carson Little. The center could be joined on the line by Chance Jones, Adam Brazell, Andrew Lammers and a slew of other juniors and seniors competing for playing time.

"Anytime you're replacing your entire offensive line, you've gotta find some guys you think can fill that void and start getting them ready immediately," head coach Jody Grant said.

"We've got great leadership from our center Carson Little. One of the best leaders I've been around, one of the smartest guys I've been around. And I think we'll be good because the guys work hard and give it a 100% effort every play," Miller said.

Jacob Grant, a 1,000 yard rusher from last fall graduated, as did the entire starting offensive line. Yet the Tigers are confident in their retooled offensive line.

"They're hungry and they want to win. People are doubting them but I think they're gonna come out and surprise everybody and show out," senior Andrew Griffith said.

It doesn't hurt having returning skill players on the outside, all-state wide receiver Kam'Ron Mays-Hunt and tight end Tyler Johnson, both Arkansas baseball commits.

Bentonville opens the season with two out of state road games. September 1 at Kansas City Rockhurst in Missouri and September 8 at Bixby, Oklahoma. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.