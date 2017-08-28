× Body Found In ER Parking Lot Of Sparks Medical Center

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – A body was recovered in the emergency room parking lot of Sparks Medical Center in Fort Smith on Monday(Aug. 28), according to Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The body is believed to be a male, and it was in the parking lot for several days before it was discovered.

The individual has not been positively identified at this time. Grubbs said there is no sign of foul play.

