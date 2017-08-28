× Gas Prices Expected To Spike Following Hurricane Harvey Flooding

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — If you’re sitting on an empty tank, better head to the pump soon.

Hurricane Harvey’s barrage on southeast Texas is expected to drive up gas prices across the United States, according to a AAA report.

About one fourth of the oil oil refining capacity along the Gulf Coast has been shut down, according to an estimate from the Oil Price Information Service. Gas prices have already risen an average of 4 cents a gallon in the last week — the largest one-week spike this summer.

“Despite the country’s overall oil and gasoline inventories being at or above 5-year highs, until there is clear picture of damage and an idea when refineries can return to full operational status, gas prices will continue to increase,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, in the report.

Arkansas has one of the lowest average gas prices around the nation at $2.12 a gallon for regular unleaded.

Currently gas prices in Fort Smith are averaging about $2.05, and Springdale/Fayetteville/Rogers prices are sitting at about $2.09.