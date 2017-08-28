LeFlore County EMS & Local Church Collecting Items To Take To Houston Area

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — EMS of LeFlore County is collecting items for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

EMS will collect items for crisis care kits, and give them to a local church to take to the Houston area after this week.

Each crisis care kit will include:

1 shampoo (12 to 18 oz.)

2 bars of soap (bath size of larger)

1 toothpaste (4.0 to 6.4 oz.)

3 toothbrushes (in original packaging)

1 box of Band-Aids (30 or more)

1 fingernail clipper

1 sturdy hair comb

2 hand towels

4 pocket-sized packages of Kleenex

1 Beanie Baby-sized stuffed toy

You can drop off the items at the LeFlore County EMS headquarters located at 1215 S Broadway in Poteau.

LeFlore County EMS asks that you only supply the items listed, so that each crisis kit can be identical.

They will not be accepting monetary donations.