LeFlore County EMS & Local Church Collecting Items To Take To Houston Area

Posted 3:30 pm, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:34PM, August 28, 2017

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — EMS of LeFlore County is collecting items for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

EMS will collect items for crisis care kits, and give them to a local church to take to the Houston area after this week.

Each crisis care kit will include:

  • 1 shampoo (12 to 18 oz.)
  • 2 bars of soap (bath size of larger)
  • 1 toothpaste (4.0 to 6.4 oz.)
  • 3 toothbrushes (in original packaging)
  • 1 box of Band-Aids (30 or more)
  • 1 fingernail clipper
  • 1 sturdy hair comb
  • 2 hand towels
  • 4 pocket-sized packages of Kleenex
  • 1 Beanie Baby-sized stuffed toy

You can drop off the items at the LeFlore County EMS headquarters located at 1215 S Broadway in Poteau.

LeFlore County EMS asks that you only supply the items listed, so that each crisis kit can be identical.

They will not be accepting monetary donations.