LeFlore County EMS & Local Church Collecting Items To Take To Houston Area

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — EMS of LeFlore County is collecting items for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
EMS will collect items for crisis care kits, and give them to a local church to take to the Houston area after this week.
Each crisis care kit will include:
- 1 shampoo (12 to 18 oz.)
- 2 bars of soap (bath size of larger)
- 1 toothpaste (4.0 to 6.4 oz.)
- 3 toothbrushes (in original packaging)
- 1 box of Band-Aids (30 or more)
- 1 fingernail clipper
- 1 sturdy hair comb
- 2 hand towels
- 4 pocket-sized packages of Kleenex
- 1 Beanie Baby-sized stuffed toy
You can drop off the items at the LeFlore County EMS headquarters located at 1215 S Broadway in Poteau.
LeFlore County EMS asks that you only supply the items listed, so that each crisis kit can be identical.
They will not be accepting monetary donations.