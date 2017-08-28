Local Corporations Responding To Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Local corporations based in Northwest Arkansas are responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Southeast Texas.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation will provide support through cash and product donation of at least $1 million to organizations helping in response to the flooding. The company is working with organizations like American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope to help meet the needs of those affected.

“We are concerned for the people in the path of this potentially devastating storm,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer at Walmart and President of the Walmart Foundation. “We are actively supporting local response efforts and will continue to be there for our customers, friends, family, fellow associates and neighbors in the Gulf Coast.”

Tyson Foods, Inc. will send the Meals that Matter crew to Texas on Wednesday (Aug. 30). Director of Public Relations Derek Burleson said he is not sure where they will be able to set up since it is still flooding, but there will be cooking crews from Clarksville, Dardanelle and Texarkana.

Cooking teams with Meals that Matter will serve meals to victims and volunteers of the flooding.