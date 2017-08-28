× Magazine Relying On Quality Over Quantity

MAGAZINE (KFSM)–Like many other high school football teams, Magazine is seeing dwindling numbers on their roster. The Rattlers will have less than 20 players take the field September 1st, but they aren’t letting team size hold them back.

“They are going to give you all they got,” said Magazine head coach Doug Powell. “We are not very big we may not be the fastest, but I see guys that are just going to leave it on the field.”

The players also agree that a thing like numbers won’t stop them from executing on the gridiron.

“They may be low,” said Magazine senior Charles Lewis. “But, I feel like we are going to be in good shape because we are running more plays as a whole.”

Magazine is used to working with low numbers. Last season the Rattlers were down at one point to nearly 15 players that were still healthy enough to play. Magazine amped up their offseason, focusing on building endurance to last throughout the fall.

"Getting after that practice," said Magazine senior Trevor Blake. "More conditioning, just working harder."

The Rattlers posted four wins in 2016, bu they felt like they could have done more. Their goal is to finish what they started last year, and make a push to be more competitive in order to get make it to the playoffs.

"We got a lot of young guys a lot of sophomores," said Magazine head coach Doug Powell. "They have added to what we built last year. Last year we made gains, the record didn't show it, but we were very much more competitive and this group is just trying to add to that."