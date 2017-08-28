Missouri Woman Vanishes, Last Seen In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christy Ann Nichols, who was last seen Aug. 6 at Catalyst Church in Bentonville.

Nichols, 45, of Noel, Mo., is considered in danger, according to Chief Deputy Lorie Howard with the Noel Marshal’s Office. Anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts is urged to call police at 417-475-3777.

Nichols is white, about 5-foot-9 and weighs roughly 145 pounds. She has auburn hair down to her shoulders and green eyes, Howard said. She drives a black 2008 Mazda 6 with a license plate of 542 VDU and Arkansas tags.

Nichols was last seen leaving church about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, Howard said. She left all of her personal belongings behind and her home appears undisturbed, Howard said.

Nichols’ family said she doesn’t have a history of disappearances and wouldn’t have missed her son’s birthday, Howard said.

Nichols’ family has organized a prayer vigil for 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 31) at Orchards Park in Bentonville.