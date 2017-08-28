OG&E Crews Head To Corpus Christi To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

TEXAS (KFSM) — OG&E is joining the Harvey assistance crew. A convoy of 80 OG&E crew members headed to Texas to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Workers left early Monday (Aug. 28) and are expected to arrive in Corpus Christi on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

The company posted on Facebook saying their big orange caravan has hit the road.

They will help aide victims in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

If you see the caravan of orange trucks on the road, share your photos with OG&E using #BigOrange or #thankalineman.