Police: Homeless Couple Rammed Springdale Officer

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A homeless couple is accused of ramming a Springdale police officer and pinning him between two vehicles while they fled from an arrest, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Aaron Wellesley, 34, and Ashley Wellesley, 29, were arrested Friday (Aug. 25) in connection with first-degree battery, aggravated assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing — all felonies.

The couple also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest.

Police responded about 6 p.m. Friday to a call for two possibly intoxicated people at the Pilot Gas Station on Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

While police gathered information from Aaron Wellesley, he jumped into his car and began to drive off. Officers ran an alongside the car until Aaron Wellesley crashed into an RV parked nearby, pinning officer Edgar Hernandez between the vehicles, according to the report.

Another officer tried to remove Aaron Wellesley from the car while he continued to turn the tires and Ashley Wellesley yelled “I told him to go! I told him to do it!,” according to the report.

While police tried to handcuff Aaron Wellesley, his wife left the car and yelled “Don’t hut my husband!” at police before she was detained as well.

Hernandez was struggling to walk after the crash and was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jeff Taylor said Monday (Aug. 28) that Hernandez was “all right” but “banged up.”

Aaron Wellesley and Ashley Wellesley were being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $20,000 and $5,000, respectively. They each have hearings set for Oct. 2 in Washington County Circuit Court.