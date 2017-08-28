× Prosecuting Attorney: Fort Smith City Directors In Violation Of FOIA Law

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue released an opinion on Monday (Aug. 28) in a letter from his office, saying he believes three Fort Smith city directors violated the Freedom of Information Act.

This decision stemmed from complaints Shue received from Fort Smith citizens about a series of emails between city officials Carl Geffken, Andre Good, and Mike Lorenz.

Shue came to the opinion after reading over and reviewing the emails, as well as reviewing reports from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, according to the letter.

In the letter, Shue states:

“After a careful review of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and the relevant law, it is the opinion of this office that a violation of the Freedom of Information Act has occurred in the emails dated May 20, 2017 through May 31, 2017, and the emails dated August 9, 2017 through August 11, 2017.”

The emails in question discussed Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark’s proposal to hire people from outside agencies for managerial positions within the police department.

Shue did not say in the letter if he will file charges.