Rescue Crews Search For Missing Hiker In Devil’s Den State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Rescue crews are searching for a man who went missing while hiking at Devil’s Den State Park on Sunday (Aug. 27).

The hiker, who is described as a man between 28-35 years old, was last seen around noon on Sunday when the man was separated from his hiking partner, said official’s at Devil’s Den. The two were hiking the Butterfield trail when the other person went back to the car for supplies. The man was nowhere to be found when the other hiker returned.

Washington, Franklin and Sebastian Counties have crews searching for the man.

