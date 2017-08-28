× Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Sending Rescue Crew To Help With Houston Flooding

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office will be sending a rescue crew to help in the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding in southeast Texas.

The SCSO boat team and several Sebastian County Search and Rescue members go to help the affected area for four days, according to a department media release. The sheriff’s officer responded to the callf rom FEMA and Houston area authorities, who asked for resources to help in search and rescue efforts.

Additionally, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office will accept donations and supplies to go help the areas affected by the floods. The sheriff’s office is working with the Red Cross and other aid groups to distribute the supplies.

Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office in Fort Smith on 800 South A Street.

“Our hearts go out to the state of Texas and the citizens of the Houston area,” said Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck. “Just as other agencies came to our call for help we too will respond and assist the first responders who are overwhelmed with rescue efforts.”