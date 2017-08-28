Singing Men Of Arkansas Prepare For Upcoming Fall Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- After a brief Summer break, the Singing Men of Arkansas are back and getting prepared for their upcoming "Sing America!" show.

The Singing Men of Arkansas is a group of 51 men who travel not only around the state, but also the country and even the world to lend their voices to those willing to listen.

From Memorial Day events and parties to churches and funerals, the group performs a variety of shows with many different genres.

On Friday, September 8, the men will perform at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus.

According to the Singing Men of Arkansas website, the show is a multi-media guided choral tour through America's distinct musical styles.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here for $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for U of A students and staff.