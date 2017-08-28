Steroids Ineffective For Bronchitis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health experts said that steroids may not be the best form of treatment for bronchitis or other chest infections.

A British study tracked two groups diagnosed with short-term lower respiratory tract infections. One group received an oral steroid for five days while the other received a placebo.

Researchers found that patients on the steroid showed no reduction in symptoms compared to the placebo group suggesting steroids were not effective in this case.

They said this study gives patients and doctors valuable information to discuss treatment options.