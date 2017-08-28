Van Buren To Purchase Three New Police Vehicles

VAN BUREN (KFSM) – The Van Buren City Council voted 6 to 0 to approve the police department’s request of three new department vehicles.

The city will purchase three new Chevy Tahoe’s from the state to replace their Ford Explorers.

Each car costs $5,000 more than the Ford Explorers, and the total cost of each unit is just over $30,000.

This decision comes after an entire police fleet of Ford vehicles were taken off the road in Austin, Texas after 20 police officers were found with carbon monoxide in their blood.

The Van Buren Police Department installed carbon monoxide testers inside their vehicles when carbon monoxide became a concern, but will now replace the them.