21 West End In Fort Smith Collecting Donations For Harvey Victims

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The owner of 21 West End in Fort Smith, Kevin Dorey is collecting donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He said it’s the need in Texas that has him and some of his friends springing into action.

“Seeing the devastation that’s down there, knowing that there’s millions of people in need,” Dorey said.

A drop-off site has been set up behind 21 West End off Garrison Avenue and located at 21 North 2nd Street.

“We are providing essentials. Water, toothbrush, tooth paste, blankets, clothes, towels, the bare necessities, canned goods, pet food, whatever people are willing to bring to help out,” Dorey said.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

We’re working on one of our local trucking companies bringing us a 50-foot box trailer. If not, I’ll make as many trips as possible to get everything I collect in my trailer,” Dorey said.

Dorey said he will operate the donation site for as long as needed.

“As long as people are bringing goods, non-perishables, previsions of any sort. We will keep them in the restaurant, in the trailer and I’ll keep going,” he said.