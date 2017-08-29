× Arkansas Department Of Transportation Launches New Live Camera Feature On IDriveArkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) – Arkansas Department of Transportation has launched a new live traffic camera feature on IDriveArkansas.

This will give you the opportunity to check out road conditions before you travel in certain areas across the state.

To access the traffic camera footage, open IDriveArkanas, click the traffic light icon, and select the traffic cameras button. Then click on the camera icon in the area you would like to view.

View the traffic cameras on IDriveArkansas.com or by downloading the IDriveArkansas app in the app store.

Two 5NEWS cameras are featured on the site, at exit 72 near Highway 412 in Springdale and just east of the Arkansas River in Fort Smith.

