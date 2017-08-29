× Arkansas Game And Fish Commission Sends Crew To Help With Flood Rescue Efforts

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is sending a crew to help with rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey’s flooding.

The commission is sending 28 people to help with search and rescue efforts, the department posted on Tuesday (Aug. 29). The disaster response team left from Little Rock on Tuesday morning

The 28 officers are trained in swift water rescue efforts, and they are also bringing 12 boats to help with rescue efforts. The crews are heading to San Antonio, and they will get further instructions on where to go after arriving there. The crews could spend up to 10 days in southern Texas helping with flooding.

“Part of being a wildlife officer in Arkansas is helping rescue people during these natural disasters,” said AGFC Enforcement Col. Greg Rae. “I have no doubt these officers will make a difference in a lot of people’s lives this week.”

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management sent the game commission officers at the request of Texas officials, who said the state needed additional help with rescue efforts.