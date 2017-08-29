× ASP Prepping For Game Traffic Near War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are preparing for upcoming traffic challenges for the Razorback football game in Little Rock on Thursday (Aug. 31).

Troopers will implement game day changes at major intersections near War Memorial Stadium along Interstate 630.

Traffic will be blocked from entering the westbound on-ramp of I-630 at the Pine and Cedar interchange. North Pine and Cedar Streets will be used by drivers exiting the interstate to access parking.

The northern lane of I-630 westbound from west Pine and Cedar to Fair Park will be restricted for use by traffic destined for stadium area parking. The westbound exit ramp from I-630 onto Fair Park will be closed.

ASP said no changes in traffic routes are planned for I-30 or I-40, but there will most likely be heavy traffic in the area. If you do not plan to attend the game, ASP encourages you to find an alternate route of travel.