× Canehill Man Sentenced On Federal Drug Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Canehill man was sentenced Aug. 16 to 16 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Johnathan Sansonetti, 26, pleaded guilty in January to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He’ll also pay a $25,000 fine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration began surveillance of Sansonetti’s property along Hale Mountain Road in June 2016, after a confidential source informed agents that Sanonsetti had been selling meth in the area, according to federal court documents.

In July 2016, agents stopped Sansonetti for speeding on Blacktop Wedington Road. Officers found roughly half a pound of meth inside the vehicle after a K-9 alerted police. The drugs were hidden inside the air filter compartment under the hood of the vehicle, along with a 7mm rifle, according to court documents.

Sansonetti waived his Miranda rights and told agents they’d find more drugs, cash and weapons at his home.

After the traffic stop, agents searched Sansonetti’s home and seized 24 pounds of meth, 11 guns, assorted ammunition and roughly $40,000 in cash, according to court documents.