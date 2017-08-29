× Crews Responding To Fire At Cameron High School

CAMERON (KFSM) — Crews are on scene battling a fire at Cameron High School in Cameron, Oklahoma.

LeFlore County EMS Director Jeff Fishel said the fire started around 8:50 p.m.

Several crews are on scene battling the flames including Pocola Fire Department, LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, Poteau Fire Department, and the Pocola Police Department.

Fishel said they don’t believe anyone was inside, and no one is in danger. He said they were not sure how the fire started, but multiple sources told him the building was locked at the start of fire.

This is a developing story.