Fayetteville Fire Department Sends Search And Rescue Team To Help With Houston Flooding

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Several members of the Fayetteville Fire Department will be heading to Texas to help assist in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The fire department announced on Tuesday (Aug. 29) that it is sending its Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. There are seven firefighters on the task force who will be heading to the Houston area.

The Fayetteville Fire Department is joining hundreds of other agencies, including the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, in answering the call for help in search and rescue efforts.

The Prairie Grove Police Department also sent two officers to help with the flood efforts.