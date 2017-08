× Greenwood Police Officer Resigns Following DWI Arrest

GREENWOOD(KFSM) – Greenwood police officer Regan Whitworth resigned from his position Tuesday with the police department (Aug. 29), according to Police Chief Will Dawson.

He was arrested on suspicion of DWI Sunday (Aug. 27) after an accident in Lavaca. The accident was investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

Whitworth had been employed by the police department since September of 2011.