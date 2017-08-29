× Houston-Area Levee Breaks, Residents Urged To Evacuate Immediately

HOUSTON (KFSM) — Residents were warned to leave immediately after the Columbia Lakes levee in Brazoria County, which is just south of Houston, broke on Tuesday morning (Aug. 29).

County officials tweeted for residents to “GET OUT NOW!!”

More than 30 inches of rain has fallen in some areas of Houston after Tropical Storm Harvey parked over the area. It’s expected to dump up to two more feet of rain before the storm dissipates, which has authorities saying the worst could still be ahead, reported CBS Dallas / Fort Worth.