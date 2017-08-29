× Huntsville Man Sentenced To Probation For Internet Stalking Of A Child Charges

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A Huntsville man was sentenced on Tuesday (Aug. 28) for felony charges of internet stalking of a child.

Daniel Wall, 33, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years supervised probation, must register as a sex offender, and pay of fine of $1,500. He will also pay a $250 sex offender fee.

Wall was arrested in April 2016 after he had messaged a Facebook account run by Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks, which portrayed a 13-year-old female, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wall had requested that the “girl” send pictures of herself, and suggested meeting up with her.