Local Couple Heads To Texas To Help Storm Victims

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Thousands of people are misplaced and homes are ruined in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Local couple Chuck and Sue Duby are heading to lend a helping hand.

"I mean, we'll be facing people that literally have left their house with the shirt on their back," Chuck said. Chuck and his wife are self-proclaimed disaster response professionals. For more than a decade, the two have organized teams of volunteers through "Hope Force International" to aid cities ruined in natural disasters.

"So, we have our teams go and they're pulling out soggy furniture ripping dry wall pulling out the wet insulation," Sue said. From years of experience, the Duby's believe local governments should work on having detailed disaster relief plans for their citizens.

"Having disaster drills, having it on the city's website, you know things you can do to prepare if the hurricanes coming here's a list of items you should have in your house," Sue said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins and a handful of department heads in the city of Rogers are meeting to update and improve their current emergency procedures.

"All disasters are local nobody cares about the citizens of Rogers and the community that we live in and the infrastructure we have more than us," Jenkins said. He believes incorporating more city departments in emergency preparation will allow them to maximize their resources.

"To make sure that plan remains relevant and remains accurate and that it evolves as the city adds personnel in certain areas of functionality or as it adds facilities," Jenkins said.

