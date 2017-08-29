× Multiple Agencies Respond To High-Speed Chase Ending In Crash

WINSLOW (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Arkansas State Police with a pursuit that ended in a crash near West Fork, according to authorities.

A male had been taken into custody.

Police were working the accident about 4:45 p.m. along Arkansas 170 near West Fork, according to Kelly Cantrell, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

The pursuit started near the Johnson exit along Interstate 49, according to state police.

Dispatch reported multiple instances of the pursuit reaching speeds of over 100 mph and the driver weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

This is a developing story. 5NEWS has a crew headed to the area.