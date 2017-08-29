× Sallisaw Police Search For Driver In Hit-And-Run Accident

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off without stopping on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Captain Jeff Murray said the accident happened near the intersection of Highway 64 and Hickory Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, three witnesses saw a gold Buick LeSabre back into the victim who was walking on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed.

Those witnesses said the incident began when the victim yelled at the driver of the Buick to slow down.

The victim has been life-flighted to a hospital in Fayetteville.

Investigators believe the driver had several people in the car with him. The vehicle has Arkansas tags 843 – UKU.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sallisaw Police Department at (918) 775-4177.

This is a developing story.