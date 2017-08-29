Southside Rededicated After Down Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Finishing with a three-win season was uncharacteristic for Southside. head coach Jeff Williams believes they reaped what they sowed.

"You earn what you get," said Williams. "We have had some great years here at Southside and we have earned every win and every accomplishment we’ve had but, we earned what we got last year we didn’t play real well and we had some injuries."

One area that the Mavericks focused on this offseason was improving their defense. Southside allowed an average of 40-points per game last season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It’s hard to put up that many points if your defense is giving up that many points," said senior Riyadh Ananda. "So, trying to make it easier on the offense this year by limiting points."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the finish on defense was disheartening for Williams, he's looking forward to what this year's group will be able to do.

"Very uncharacteristic of us," said Williams. "But, bottom line is that’s what we earned and our guys have come back really dedicated and I feel like defensively we got a chance to put more speed on the field more runners and hitters and we are excited about it."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2007 Southside is dedicated to getting back on track.

"It was very emotional season," said Ananda. "I think we are better prepared for this year. Total focus changed this year definitely a lot harder in the weight room a lot more guys putting in extra time."