Starting To Work Out Later Still Cuts Stroke Risk

If you believe that you're too old to go to the gym today, think again!

Scientists said it's never too late to get fit and turn your life around.

Researchers at Oslo University Hospital in Norway found inactive men who started working out in their 40s and 50s cut the risk of suffering a stroke later in life by half.

The study said those men experienced the same health benefits as those who had exercised throughout their youth.

Researchers also found middle-aged people who remained inactive saw their stroke risk soar.