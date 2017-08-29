Suspects Disguised As Nuns Attempt To Rob Bank In Pennsylvania

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. -- The FBI is searching for two women police say dressed up as nuns and attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania Monday.
The incident occurred at a Citizens Bank near Tannersville, WNEP reported.
Two women dressed as nuns entered the bank and showed a gun to one of the tellers, according to police.
The teller activated an alarm, which investigators believe could have scared off the would-be robbers. Both suspects left the without taking anything.
It was unclear if the two fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.
The FBI has taken over the investigation from local police, WNEP reported.