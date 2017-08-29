Walmart Helps Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS (KFSM) -- Walmart is helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas by sending more than 1,000 truckloads of supplies.

The emergency operations center has been working to figure out how to quickly get supplies, bottled water and food to the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. The convention center is being used as shelter.

Director of emergency operations Lucas McDonald said four truckloads made it there today. Three filled with bottled water, and one truckload of food.

"The good news is we have a whole lot more on the way," he said. "The hard part is over the last 36 hours we've had trucks ready, they just couldn't find the right route in, but today we got it in there, so it's really good."

McDonald said it is important to help those affected during their time of need. He said they know they have Walmart associates who are going through tough times, some losing their homes or even family members.

"In here in this room we are figuring out a way to be able to support just a little bit," he said. "If we can do that through bottled water, through food, through diapers, whatever is needed. It's a way we can help out some of the Walmart family in that greater community."

A Michigan company is also shipping around 2,000 kayaks to help. Walmart is paying for the boats from K.L. Outdoor, the world's largest kayak manufacturer.

"Unfortunately, many of our customers are put in the situation where they're having to really struggle for their livelihoods and it's nice just to play a part and get them around a little easier or help in the rescue effort," McDonald said.

Walmart says they will continue to send more trucks as they are needed.