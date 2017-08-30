× Adair County Deputies Search For Suspect In Double Shooting, Vehicle Theft

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a double shooting and vehicle theft, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Julian Wade Osage, 28, was named as a suspect in the investigation, according to an OSBI media release.

A man and woman were shot in rural Adair County late on Wednesday morning (Aug. 30), and then the man’s truck was stolen.

The victims were flown to an Arkansas hospital.

Osage has an active warrant for shooting with intent to kill, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Osage is considered “armed and dangerous” and anyone who sees him or the stolen vehicle is encouraged to contact the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 696-2106.