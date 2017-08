Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville police are assisting the Washington County Sheriff's Office after a call of an armed person in the area, Cpl. Tiffany Lindley said.

Lindley said there is no threat to the public, but to avoid the area if possible.

The armed person was seen in the area of Jeanfay Lane in Fayetteville on Wednesday evening (Aug. 30).

This is a developing story. We will update this post as we learn more information.