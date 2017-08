× Emergency Crews Contain Sewage Leak On Rocky Branch Road

ROGERS (KFSM) — Emergency crews have contained a small sewage leak after an accident along Rocky Branch Road, according to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

The Rogers and Beaver Lake fire departments responded to a hazardous material spill about 4:36 p.m. at 19956 Rocky Branch Road near Rocky Branch Creek.

Jenkins said the department’s hazmat unit was on scene but the leak had been contained and units were starting to return.