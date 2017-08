× Former Razorback Ronnie Brewer Arrested In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former Razorback and former NBA player Ronnie Brewer was arrested in Fayetteville on Wednesday (Aug. 30).

Brewer was arrested on charges of driving on a license suspended for DWI. He was released from the Washington County Jail at about 7:30 p.m.

He will appear in court in relation to these charges on Sept. 1.

Brewer was arrested in July, and charged with driving while intoxicated.