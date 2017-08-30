× Garrett’s Blog: Harvey’s Rain Avoids Our Area

The eastward trend in Harvey’s track continues and no significant rain is forecast to fall in NW Arkansas or the River Valley.

We will see a lot of high level cirrus clouds and some occasionally breezy NE winds on the back side of the low pressure as Harvey tracks towards Memphis.

This also changes the Razorback Football Forecast for War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s at kickoff. The best chance for rain in Little Rock will be tonight into the first part of the day on Thursday. Lots of improvement by evening.

-Garrett