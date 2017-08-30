× Garrett’s Blog: iDrive Arkansas Launches Traffic Cams

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) launched an upgrade to their new iDriveArkansas site this week that includes traffic cameras from across the State of Arkansas.

5NEWS partnered with ArDOT to incorporate a few of our cameras as well.

We’ve currently added two of our cameras to the website, one at 412 & I49 in Springdale and the other overlooking the Garrison Ave Bridge in Fort Smith.

Locally, you can now see these new vantage points:

Springdale I49, Northbound & Southbound at the Weighstation.

I49 at the Monroe Exit (264) Near Cave Springs.

I49 just north of the Tunnel near Highway 74

ArDOT plans to incorporate more camera along I40 in the River Valley as well as I49 in NW Arkansas.

You can access all traffic conditions as well as cameras here: https://www.idrivearkansas.com/

-Garrett